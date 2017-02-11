Corey Stewart says statue protesters have 'no respect for American heroes'

Republican gubernatorial candidate Corey Stewart gave a speech in Charlottesville regarding the Robert E. Lee statue while surrounded by a group of protesters.

"Not only do they have no respect for our heritage, they have no respect for any of our other great American -- and Virginian -- heroes," Stewart said about the protesters who have gathered at Lee Park.

The protesters are seen chanting in the video saying the Robert E. Lee statue should come down.

This event comes after Charlottesville officials voted to remove the Robert E. Lee statue on Monday night.

