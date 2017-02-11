Corey Stewart says statue protesters have 'no respect for American heroes'

The Amelia County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman and charged her with first-degree murder in a death investigation after another woman's body was discovered in a home on Sunday.More >>
The Amelia County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman and charged her with first-degree murder in a death investigation after another woman's body was discovered in a home on Sunday.More >>
Two people were killed in a crash in Buckingham early Monday morning.More >>
Two people were killed in a crash in Buckingham early Monday morning.More >>
TSoul will compete in Monday's semifinal round on "The Voice."More >>
TSoul will compete in Monday's semifinal round on "The Voice."More >>
Dozens of demonstrators in Charlottesville were marching with torches, protesting plans to remove the Robert E. Lee statue.More >>
Dozens of demonstrators in Charlottesville were marching with torches, protesting plans to remove the Robert E. Lee statue.More >>
Virginia State Police have now issued an Amber Alert for a girl who went missing from Hampton on April 30. Hampton Police now believe 8-month-old Chloe Johnson was abducted and is "in extreme danger."More >>
Virginia State Police have now issued an Amber Alert for a girl who went missing from Hampton on April 30. Hampton Police now believe 8-month-old Chloe Johnson was abducted and is "in extreme danger."More >>