People protest to defund Planned Parenthood, counter protest in support of organization

Dozens of people lined up at the intersection of West Broad Street and Cox Road in Henrico holding up pink and white signs Saturday afternoon supporting Planned Parenthood.

There are also protests outside of Planned Parenthood clinics across the country, and people are protesting for and against the organization.

Protesters are calling on Congress and President Trump to strip Planned Parenthood of all federal funding and use the funds for health centers that do not help women with abortions.

However, those who are supporting Planned Parenthood say the organization helps women with their reproductive health, besides abortion, according to The Guardian.

