Reports: Man charged after filming VA teen in shower

A Spotsylvania man is behind bars after he unknowingly filmed teens while they were in the shower.

Alonzo Morris is charged with child pornography possession and the unlawful filming of a minor. He was also convicted of three misdemeanor charges of peeping into a restroom.

According to reports, Morris placed a camera in a bathroom inside a Stafford apartment, recording a teenage girl that was a family member of his girlfriend.

When Morris was confronted about it, he said he accidentally left it there.

Days later, the same girl claimed he filmed a teenage couple in the shower, and that is when she called the police.

Morris is set to be sentenced on April 24.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12