Red Cross gives veterans support throughout the Richmond-Petersburg area

Red Cross volunteers and military partners worked together Saturday to put together homeless veteran housing start-up kits. This is a part of the Red Cross Homeless Veterans support program.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, an estimated 39,000 veterans are homeless on any given night, sleeping on the streets and struggling to find permanent shelter.

On Saturday, volunteers and military members with the Red Cross gathered in Petersburg to help veterans; those who are homeless and those who are in the hospital.

The event began at 1 p.m. at the Petersburg location of the American Red Cross, located at 22 West Washington Street.

A dozen volunteers put together hundreds of housing start-up kits for homeless veterans, full of donated items like cooking utensils and blankets. They also put together snack bags, along with thank you notes that will be handed out to veterans in the hospital.

"In the Virginia Capital chapter (greater-Richmond area) the Red Cross provides almost 15,000 casework and direct item services each year to active duty military members, veterans, and their families," a Red Cross spokesperson said.

“It helps them because they’ve been through a lot throughout the wars and they just want someone to support them throughout what they’ve been through,” explained Aaliyah Blevins, a Red Cross volunteer. The young teen’s parents served in the military and now she serves her community as a volunteer.

One volunteer, Nickolas Cline, understands the importance of that support, currently stationed at Fort Lee.

“The community does a lot for us, we have to do a lot to give back to them,” he said. It isn’t just his time he donates, he also donates blood as often as possible.

