Volunteer fire department holds fundraiser for Hanover Asst. Fire Chief

The Henry Volunteer Fire Department held a fundraiser Saturday morning after a firefighter lost his battle with cancer.

Assistant Chief Henri Moore passed away Friday morning. He was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer a few weeks ago. He was a paramedic and firefighter for several decades before he took the position of assistant chief.

Fire departments across the Richmond area have posted Facebook messages offering condolences to the family of their fallen brother.

The Henry Volunteer Fire Department is located at 9634 Chamberlayne Road in Mechanicsville. The fundraiser kicked off at 8 a.m.

Donations will go to Chief Henri's family, and plans are still being made for a memorial service.

