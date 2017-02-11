Some Sargento cheese products recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Chesterfield police have arrested two people in connection with a car larceny that happened early Monday morning.More >>
Chesterfield police have arrested two people in connection with a car larceny that happened early Monday morning.More >>
Police discovered a woman's body 10 miles away, and investigators say the scenes are linked.More >>
Police discovered a woman's body 10 miles away, and investigators say the scenes are linked.More >>
A man accused of killing four family members in Petersburg during Easter weekend of 2014 has filed a motion for a change in venue, according to sources.More >>
A man accused of killing four family members in Petersburg during Easter weekend of 2014 has filed a motion for a change in venue, according to sources.More >>
For Weldon Bradshaw, the fight started in 2009 -- he was diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis, a liver disease. The coach and teacher at the Collegiate School continued to push through even as his health started to decline.More >>
For Weldon Bradshaw, the fight started in 2009 -- he was diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis, a liver disease. The coach and teacher at the Collegiate School continued to push through even as his health started to decline.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Josh Vallum was sentenced to 49 years in prison Monday for a federal hate crime in the killing of Mercedes Williamson.More >>
Josh Vallum was sentenced to 49 years in prison Monday for a federal hate crime in the killing of Mercedes Williamson.More >>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.More >>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.More >>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.More >>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.More >>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.More >>