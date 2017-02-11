Some Sargento cheese products recalled due to possible listeria contamination

TSoul competes in the Top 11 on 'The Voice'

Sargento Foods, one of the biggest cheese makers in the country, is recalling products over a possible listeria contamination.

The products were packaged at the Sargento plant in Wisconsin and were distributed all over the country.

Here is the list of products affected:

Sargento Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040041 with code dates H14JUN17 and H12JUL17

Sargento Shredded Taco Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040002 with code dates H14JUN17 and F28JUN17

Sargento Finely Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040076 with a code date of F05JUL17

Sargento is also recalling these products since they were produced on the same line:

Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese, 12 oz., UPC 4610000109 with “Sell By” date of “11JUN17B”

Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese, 12 oz., UPC 4610000108 with “Sell By” dates of “12JUN17B”, “09JUL17B” and “10JUL17B”

Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese 8 oz., UPC 4610040002 with “Sell By” dates of “H14JUN17”, “F28JUN17” and “D28JUN17”

Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Colby-Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040014 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17”

Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040076 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17”

No illnesses have been reported, but Martin's announced they removed the products from their shelves.

"Listeria is a common organism found in nature. Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, an uncommon but potentially fatal disease. Healthy people rarely contract listeriosis. However, listeriosis can cause high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness and nausea. Listeriosis can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths, as well as serious and sometimes fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems, such as infants, the elderly and persons with HIV infection or undergoing chemotherapy," a Martin's spokesperson said in a press release.

For more information on the recalled cheeses, visit Sargento's website.

