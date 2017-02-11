Fundraiser benefits foundation that helps teen mental health programs

There will be black lights, paint suits, dinner, and dancing at the "Speak Up, Light Up" event to benefit the Cameron Gallagher Foundation.

Cameron collapsed after running the Shamrock Half Marathon in Virginia Beach back in 2014.

It was her dream to raise awareness about teen mental health, and that is what Saturday night's event is all about.

The event is happening from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. at the Hippodrome, located at 528 N. 2nd St. in Richmond.

