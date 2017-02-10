Petersburg contractor to place employment liens on paychecks of delinquent taxpayers

The Petersburg Treasurer has a message - pay your real estate and personal property taxes or else. (Source: NBC12)

The Petersburg Treasurer has a message - pay your real estate and personal property taxes or else. Kevin Brown says he's preparing to take the most aggressive action he's ever taken to recoup delinquent taxes.

This month, Petersburg neighbors are getting their tax bills in the mail. That's for money due in 2017, but the city is still working to collect years of back taxes that have been mounting.

Treasurer Kevin Brown says now a third party vendor is in control of taking the money straight from delinquent taxpayers paychecks, no matter where they work.

“The employment liens are 100 percent so they can take their entire check,” he said.

Petersburg has taken similar action in the past. However, instead of the city's treasurer's office identifying whose paychecks should be cut, the third party vendor will do it.

"It’s way more efficient. They have more employees. They know the process and they're going to be able to get it out faster,” Brown said.

He says, they'll know where you work by matching records with the Virginia Employment Commission.

NBC12 hit the streets to find out what many of you are thinking.

"People got to be able to feed their families. There should be some type of penalty but don't sit there and impose a penalty that makes it where they can't afford to pay their taxes off,” said Bernard Walker.

Others aren’t so sympathetic towards late payers.

"They're the ones who put the city in that predicament by not paying their taxes. It's the same way of not paying your federal taxes, you go to jail,” said Brad Watkins.

"If you don't pay your child support, it gets taken out that way. If you don't pay any other liens it gets taken out that way so why not?" Sabrina Walker added.

Ready or not, it's coming.

"I'd be kind of upset if somebody took money out of my paycheck,” Amanda Watkins said.

Brown says the process will get underway in two weeks.

