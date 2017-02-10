'Everything is lost' survivor shares memories of his late wife, killed in the fire

A fire not only destroyed his home, it took his wife's life. (Source: NBC12)

A fire not only destroyed his home, it took his wife's life. On Wednesday evening, Leon Lubold left his Highland Springs home to grab dinner for his family.

"It happened so fast. I went out to get us some dinner. I was gone maybe 30 to 40 minutes. When I got back, the whole house was engulfed. I just, just don't know how it could happen so fast," recalled Leon Lubold.

Fast and fierce, it took firefighters 45 minutes to get the flames under control. Inside the home, was Leon's wife. Last year, she had a stroke, which left her paralyzed on one side.

"That's why she could not get out of the house," Leon said.

She was unable to get out, and firefighters were unable to save her. Now, as Leon prepares to bury his partner, he's burying himself in his grief.

"It is just, just so hard. I feel like I let her down because I wasn't there to help her," expressed Leon.

All of their pictures, clothing, and belongings are gone, but memories of their love will always remain. Leon smiled thinking of his wife, sharing that every day when he got home from work, she would be sitting there smiling, so happy to see him.

"She was extremely smart, so intelligent. She loved the water," shared Leon.

That is why he now plans to bring her ashes to the ocean in Nags Head.

"There's a light house down there with a sign that says 'may the light always shine,'" he said.

The husband and wife were renting the property on AP Hill Avenue. They did not have renters insurance, as Leon is trying to rebuild his life without any of his belongings. Most importantly without his wife, he is also trying to find a way to pay for her funeral.

