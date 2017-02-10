'Bigger and better' Confederate flag now flying by I-95 in Chest - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

'Bigger and better' Confederate flag now flying by I-95 in Chester

Drivers on Interstate 95 will notice a new Confederate flag flying in Chester, replacing a smaller one erected in 2013. (Source: VA Flaggers)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Drivers on Interstate 95 will notice a new Confederate flag flying in Chester, replacing a smaller one erected in 2013.

The new 20x30 Memorial Battle Flag was raised on Saturday afternoon at the same site where a smaller, lower flag was originally raised in September 2013. Two others have since been raised along I-95 in Central Virginia, one in Stafford and another in Prince George. All three flags are on private property.

"As we worked last weekend, we were pleased that a number of folks pulled over to thank us for getting the flag back up," the VA Flaggers said in a statement. "Thumbs ups and honks of approval were heard repeatedly."

The group says the flag "flies in memory of our Confederate dead, in honor of the bravery and valor of all Confederate soldiers, and as a 24/7 reminder of Richmond's honorable Confederate history and heritage."

The flags have not come without controversy. Someone stole construction equipment being used to clear the land for the flag back in 2013. A large American flag was hung near Richmond City Hall on Broad Street and nearly 24,000 people signed an online petition opposing flying the flag.

