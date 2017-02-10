Woman, 45, identified as victim in Dinwiddie crash

Virginia State Police has identified the woman killed on Route 460 in Dinwiddie on Friday.

Kimberly D. Cook, 45, of Church Road, Va., was driving a Dodge and was heading north on Route 627 when she pulled into the path of a Nissan heading west on Route 460. The Nissan overturned, and Cook was ejected from her car, according to police.

Cook died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police. A 15-year-old girl, who was a passenger, was med-flighted to VCU Medical Center with serious life-threatening injuries.

The female driver of the Nissan and a male passenger were transported to Southside Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts, according to police.

The accident happened on Route 460 west near Courthouse Road. Police said it happened around 3:15 p.m.

The crash is still under investigation.

