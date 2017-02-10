Feds pull $1.3M from VA for lack of action on Metrorail safety plan

Virginia State Police have now issued an Amber Alert for a girl who went missing from Hampton on April 30. Hampton Police now believe 8-month-old Chloe Johnson was abducted and is "in extreme danger."More >>
State police investigating after 2 people are shot and killed along I-95 North in Richmond. The shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. near the I-64 split. Police say a 2017 Nissan was driving along I-95 North when a newer model white four door sedan pulled up next to the car and fired multiple shots. Anyone you know anything about this incident is asking to contact Virginia State Police at (804) 553-3445. This is a developing story. Stay with NBC1...More >>
Emergency crews in Sussex County are investigating a fire that left one person dead. We're told the flames broke out around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning, at a home in the 2600 block of Grizzard Road. The fire has since been marked under control. Investigators say they are still trying to figure out what sparked the fire. The victim's body has been sent to the medical examiner's office to be identified.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
