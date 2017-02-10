New surveillance photos released in Mechanicsville Walmart bomb threat

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for several people who may have information on a bomb threat at a Walmart in Mechanicsville last month.

Deputies say nothing suspicious was found at the Walmart located in the 7400 block of Bell Creek Road after the threat was made on Jan. 25. The store was evacuated for several hours while authorities thoroughly searched the area.

Investigators say the threat was called in to an employee at the store. Now they are looking for the people shown in newly-released surveillance images. They believe the people shown have additional information about the bomb threat call. They were seen leaving the Walmart in a dark-colored SUV.

If you know who any of these people are or have any additional information about the crime, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12