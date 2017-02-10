Hanover Assistant Fire Chief dies after battle with cancer - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Hanover Assistant Fire Chief dies after battle with cancer

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Connect
Hanover Assistant Fire Chief Henri Moore (Source: Hanover Fire and EMS) Hanover Assistant Fire Chief Henri Moore (Source: Hanover Fire and EMS)
HANOVER, VA (WWBT) -

Hanover Assistant Chief Henri Moore passed away on Friday after battling cancer.

Moore was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer a few weeks ago. He was a paramedic and firefighter for several decades before he took the position of assistant chief.

Details of his memorial service have not been released at this time.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly