WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump, Japanese PM hold press conference

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWBT) -

President Donald Trump is holding a joint press conference with the Japanese Prime Minister now in the White House.

The meeting with Japan's prime minister offers a chance to shore up a long-standing security alliance and repair economic ties shaken by U.S. withdrawal from a Pacific trade pact, reports the Associated Press.

Trump is expected to take Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida after lunch. They will play golf on Saturday.

