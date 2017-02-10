WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump, Japanese PM hold press conference

President Donald Trump is holding a joint press conference with the Japanese Prime Minister now in the White House.

Details: http://www.nbc12.com/story/34473547/japanese-pm-looks-to-win-trumps-trust-in-white-house-talks

The meeting with Japan's prime minister offers a chance to shore up a long-standing security alliance and repair economic ties shaken by U.S. withdrawal from a Pacific trade pact, reports the Associated Press.

Trump is expected to take Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida after lunch. They will play golf on Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12