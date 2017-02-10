Historic satellite images show Short Pump's growth over time

Take a trip back in time with Google Earth. Google now allows users to view historical satellite images to see an area’s development over time.

Mobile users, click here to view the slideshow of Short Pump's development since 1984

Google Earth’s Timelapse website combines over 5 million satellite images acquired over the last 32 years to show a global, zoomable video of how the entire Earth has changed over time.

You can see the timelapse video of anywhere on earth for yourself right here: https://earthengine.google.com/timelapse/

