Man pulls out gun, robs store in Short Pump

Henrico Police say a man used a gun to rob a retail business in Short Pump on Thursday.

It happened around 6 p.m. in the 11800 block of W. Broad Street. According to police, the suspect entered the store, asked the victim a question, then pulled out a gun and demanded merchandise. The suspect took the goods, left the store and got into an SUV that left the parking lot.

Police say the suspect is a man in his mid-20s, about 5'10" tall and weighing about 150 to 180 pounds. He was wearing "a blue baseball hat, blue jeans, and a green button-down shirt."

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect and the suspect vehicle. Call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 if you have any information that can help.

