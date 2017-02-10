Second man arrested after woman's body was found in driveway in Amelia

Deputies have arrested a second person after a Richmond woman who was found dead in a private driveway in Amelia County back in May of 2016.

Authorities have charged 29-year-old Mark Sheppard, Jr. with first degree murder in the death of Shy’nisha Walker. Walker's body was found in a driveway in the 17000 block of Patrick Henry Highway off of U.S. 360 on May 4, 2016.

"One of the folks that live here he was headed home from work, and when he drove up the driveway, he saw the body," said Sheriff Ricky Walker with Amelia County.

The sheriff's office later arrested 30-year-old Stephon Lamarr Wallace of Chesterfield and charged him with first degree murder.

Sheppard will be arraigned in the Amelia District Court on Feb. 13.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118 or the Amelia County Crimesolvers at 804-561-5200.

