Richmond Police make arrests in 2 January homicides

Richmond Police make arrests in 2 January homicides

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond Police announced two arrests on Friday in connection with January homicides.

The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Antoine R. Cooper, 21, on Monday in connection with the shooting death of Charles J. Lewis. Lewis was found shot inside a parked vehicle on Barton Avenue on Jan. 23. He died at the scene in the city's fifth homicide of 2017. Cooper faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder. 

The task force also helped Chesterfield Police arrest a man on Feb. 1 in connection with a deadly shooting near the Foxwood Apartments. Stephen D. Green, 23, faces several counts including first-degree murder in the Jan. 29 deadly shooting of Joseph Boyle. Boyle, the city's eighth homicide victim, was found shot inside a crashed SUV and died at the scene.

The announcements came as Mayor Levar Stoney implored citizens, prosecutors and judges to take action in helping the city's police department stem a spike in violent crime.

There have been nine homicides in the city, so far in 2017. The eight homicides in January was the most for any month in three years. The increase continues a trend seen in 2016, which saw the most homicides in a decade.

"Nine homicides are nine too many. I don't care if it's January or it's December," said Stoney. "We need prosecutors to push for tough sentences for the most violent offenders and judges to hold the line and keep them off our streets. And we need the community, whether they sit on juries or are witnessing this in their neighborhoods to step up."

