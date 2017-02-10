Cosby HS briefly evacuated due to gas leak - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Cosby HS briefly evacuated due to gas leak

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

A small gas leak forced Cosby High School students in Chesterfield to briefly evacuate their buildings Friday.

Fire officials say the small gas leak probably came from a heating and air conditioning unit, leading them to exit the building around 9:45 a.m. They were back in the building about 30 minutes later.

The gas company was at the school to address the issue. There are no reports of anyone becoming ill due to the leak.

