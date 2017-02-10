Henrico Schools officials explore options to reduce crowding at middle school

Henrico school officials say that crowding has become such an issue at Hungary Creek Middle school that students may be sent to other schools as part of a redistricting plan.

This week school officials provided both short-term and long-term plans to combat the issue.

The short-term plan includes identifying 30-40 rising sixth-grade students that could be moved for the 2017-18 school year, adding classroom trailers at Hungary Creek Middle and providing additional staff.

A long-term relief plan includes a redistricting option that would begin with the 2018-19 school year and impact additional schools.

Recommendations will be made to the School Board in March.

