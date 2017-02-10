Henrico Schools officials explore options to reduce crowding at - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Henrico Schools officials explore options to reduce crowding at middle school

By Colleen Quigley, Reporter
Hungary Creek Middle School (Source: NBC12) Hungary Creek Middle School (Source: NBC12)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Henrico school officials say that crowding has become such an issue at Hungary Creek Middle school that students may be sent to other schools as part of a redistricting plan.

This week school officials provided both short-term and long-term plans to combat the issue.

The short-term plan includes identifying 30-40 rising sixth-grade students that could be moved for the 2017-18 school year, adding classroom trailers at Hungary Creek Middle and providing additional staff. 

A long-term relief plan includes a redistricting option that would begin with the 2018-19 school year and impact additional schools. 

Recommendations will be made to the School Board in March. 

