New DNA evidence in case of missing Lyon girls

New court documents reveal the Commonwealth plans to introduce new DNA evidence in the trial for the man accused of murdering the Lyon sisters back in 1975.

The bodies of 10-year-old Katherine and 12-year-old Sheila Lyon were never found, but those court records reveal DNA was pulled from the basement of a home in Maryland, where Lloyd Welch apparently told investigators he killed and dismembered one of the girls.

Another dig happened once again on Welch's property in Bedford County, but it's unclear if anything new was discovered.

Welch's jury trial is set to begin April 18.

