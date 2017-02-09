Petersburg Treasurer amid audit: 'I haven't stolen anything'

Interim Petersburg Police Chief William Rohde is headed back to retirement and will step down on May 15.More >>
Petersburg's Mayor is calling on Governor McAuliffe to step in regarding a controversial proposal to relocate a criminal probation and parole office.More >>
A shooting near AP Hill Elementary School on Thursday afternoon prompted the school to go into a lock down for about 30 minutes.More >>
A rail car in Hopewell caught on fire on Saturday afternoon, and a firefighter was injured.More >>
Petersburg has hired a new Fire Department chief, and it's not the interim chief, according to sources.More >>
