Petersburg Treasurer amid audit: 'I haven't stolen anything'

Within the next two weeks, the City of Petersburg will take action to ensure it's financial meltdown doesn't happen again.

The city is now reviewing offers from local and national financial firms to perform a forensic audit into several departments, including The Treasurer's Office.

What happened to the city's money? Petersburg leaders say the purpose of this audit is to answer that very question. Following a shocking $19 million budget crisis uncovered late last year, the city is bringing in the pros, and their focus will include the Commissioner of Revenue and the Treasurer.

"All of you think that I'm the one who handles the finances [and] I'm the one who wrote the checks [and] I'm the one who spent or allowed spending to go on. That's in the Finance Department," Treasurer Kevin Brown said in a sit down interview with NBC 12.

As Treasurer, his job is to send out tax bills and collect payment - a responsibility that's been criticized over allegations his office isn't processing payments or sending out $6 million in bills due to the city.

"No way there's $6 million. We even asked the Commissioner of Revenue at our last meeting together what the amount was, and she couldn't come up with an amount," Brown claims.

Brown says he can't send out bills until the Commissioner of Revenue submits him the info, a process he says takes more time than he would like.

"We have to wait. The only way we bill is we have to receive a good file. If the file is not good, we're not going to send it out," Brown adds.

It’s why he says he welcomes the audit, but not because he's not doing his job.

"We know we want to be able to bill correctly, and we know our process is not the best that it could be. I haven't stolen anything. I don't have any extra money other than what I get. To accuse me and think that we’re hiding $19 million or whatever the figure is now, it's just crazy," Brown said.

Half a dozen companies have submitted to perform the audit for the city. It's now up to council members to choose one.

