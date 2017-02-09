Suspect caught after escaping from VSU Police

Virginia State University Police say a suspect who fled from them on Thursday is back in custody.

Police say the man managed to escape around 7:30 p.m. and ran from the campus towards Colonial Heights. He was caught around 9:15 a.m. Friday.

The man is wanted for multiple felony charges in connection to an attempted robbery. VSU Police say he is not affiliated with the university.

The suspect is now in the custody of the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office. Chesterfield and Petersburg Police assisted in the search.

