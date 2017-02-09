2 out of home after electrical fire in Henrico

Two people have been displaced after an electrical fire at a home in Henrico on Thursday.

Crews responded to the 9600 block of Meadowview Road around 6:15 p.m. to find smoke coming from the home. The fire was quickly knocked down, but it had entered the walls and ceilings so firefighters had to remove sections to make sure it was completely extinguished.

Investigators say it appears that the fire began "when someone struck a charged electrical line while working on the home."

The fire was under control in 30 minutes. The two people displaced are staying with family.

