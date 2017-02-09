'Can you hear me' scam spreads nationwide

Answering an affirmative to any unsolicited call can be risky, the BBB says. (Source: Pixabay)

"Can you hear me okay?"

Careful! Don't answer that question - especially if it pops up in a telemarketing robo call. It could be the latest dirty trick to steal your money.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12