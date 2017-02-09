'Can you hear me' scam spreads nationwide - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

'Can you hear me' scam spreads nationwide

Answering an affirmative to any unsolicited call can be risky, the BBB says. (Source: Pixabay) Answering an affirmative to any unsolicited call can be risky, the BBB says. (Source: Pixabay)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

"Can you hear me okay?"

Careful! Don't answer that question - especially if it pops up in a telemarketing robo call. It could be the latest dirty trick to steal your money.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Have a 12 Investigates news tip?

    Have a news tip you want NBC12 to investigate? Complete the form or send an email to investigators@nbc12.com.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for alerting us to this story.

Powered by Frankly