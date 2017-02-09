Richmond Mayor Stoney replaces Fire Chief, several other department heads

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is shaking up the administration, removing several of former Mayor Jones' appointees.

Stoney has announced interim appointments for the Department of Public Works, the Fire Chief and the Deputy Chief Administrative Officer of Human Services. He also removed the head of the Department of Human Resources, effective Friday.

The city confirms three have taken severance, but one did not. Former Fire Chief Robert Creecy, former Deputy Chief Administrative Officer of Human Services Debra Gardner and former Director of Human Resources Johnny McLean will all receive severance pay:

Creecy - severance $35,776.76; salary $143,107

Gardner - severance $43,026.75; salary $172,107

McLean - severance $37,638; salary $150,552

Former Public Works Director Emmanuel O. Adediran did not take severance pay. Adediran's salary was $132,600.

Stoney has appointed the following interim positions:

Bobby Vincent Jr. as the Interim Director of the Department of Public Works. He was most recently the DPW’s Deputy Director and has nearly 25 years of experience working for Richmond.

Debbie Patricia Jackson as Interim Deputy Chief Administrative Officer of Human Services. Jackson was made Training Manager for Richmond in 2009.

David Daniels as Interim Fire Chief. Daniels has served as Chief Safety Officer and Deputy Fire Chief for the City of Richmond since 2015.

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of these dedicated professionals to their roles as interim directors for their respective departments," Mayor Stoney said. "The City of Richmond is moving in a new direction. I am thankful to have these experienced professionals as part of our management team and excited to see what they can do to improve our government and move our city forward."

Stoney did not appoint an interim Director of Human Resources. Instead, the administration will transition management to the Finance and Administration Department, overseen by Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Lenora Reid.

No word on whether the interim appointees will take over the rolls permanently or if the jobs will be posted.

