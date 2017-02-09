Domestic violence survivors get makeovers from cosmetology students in Henrico

High school students studying cosmetology in Henrico are helping domestic violence survivors feel good, inside and out.

Teens in the Advanced Career Education Center program invited ladies who've overcome abusive relationships in for makeovers.

Not only did these women feel like queens for the day, but they shared their stories of struggle with the young ladies practicing their skills. The students learn not only how to do hair, but how to build self-esteem, keeping them out of any kind of abusive situation.

Roslyn Faines is getting a twist set, hair washing, her makeup done and a manicure.

"It means the world to me, it really does. That they have compassion for us," said Faines.

Instead of testing out their cosmetology skills on their friends, students like Maya Criss chose women who have risen above abusive relationships. Faines was beaten by her ex husband for years.

"Just hit me and knock me down the stairs, and I ended up with my teeth gone," said Faines.

Faines fell into more abuse when trying to escape her husband with another man. Instead, he forced her into drugs and human trafficking. Faines eventually found sobriety, self worth and a rekindled relationship with her daughter. She now counsels and advocates for domestic abuse survivors.

"You try to help people not be hit by the train, the same train you got hit by."

