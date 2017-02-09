Tractor-trailer blown off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel killing driver

A tractor-trailer driver has died after his truck was blown off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel. (WAVY.COM Viewer Photo)

Thomas Anderson, deputy director of finance and operations for the bridge and tunnel district in Virginia, told The Associated Press Thursday in a phone interview that the driver, identified as 47-year-old Joseph Chen, of Greenville, North Carolina, was alive right after it fell into the bay around 12:30 p.m. He was standing on the floating truck.

A Navy helicopter rescued the driver, but Anderson tells WAVY.com the driver died on the way to the hospital.

At the time of the accident, Anderson said the bridge-tunnel experienced wind conditions of up to 40 mph. Chen was hauling a load of seafood for Evans Transports based in Washington, North Carolina.

The bridge was closed for about an hour due to the incident.

