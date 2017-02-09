Richmond artist creates adult coloring book to celebrate beauty, heritage

State police investigating after 2 people are shot and killed along I-95 North in Richmond. The shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. near the I-64 split. Police say a 2017 Nissan was driving along I-95 North when a newer model white four door sedan pulled up next to the car and fired multiple shots. Anyone you know anything about this incident is asking to contact Virginia State Police at (804) 553-3445. This is a developing story. Stay with NBC1...More >>
State police investigating after 2 people are shot and killed along I-95 North in Richmond. The shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. near the I-64 split. Police say a 2017 Nissan was driving along I-95 North when a newer model white four door sedan pulled up next to the car and fired multiple shots. Anyone you know anything about this incident is asking to contact Virginia State Police at (804) 553-3445. This is a developing story. Stay with NBC1...More >>
This Saturday on Brown's Island, breast cancer survivors and the families of those who lost their battle with the disease will come together with a common goal: to bring an end to breast cancer.More >>
This Saturday on Brown's Island, breast cancer survivors and the families of those who lost their battle with the disease will come together with a common goal: to bring an end to breast cancer.More >>
Richmond city administrators are working overtime to fix a glitch that overcharged 2,800 people $20 on their property tax bill.More >>
Richmond city administrators are working overtime to fix a glitch that overcharged 2,800 people $20 on their property tax bill.More >>
In-state students will now pay $13,624 in tuition and mandatory fees, a $494 increase from this past school year. Out-of-state students face a 4.2 percent increase and will now pay $33,656.More >>
In-state students will now pay $13,624 in tuition and mandatory fees, a $494 increase from this past school year. Out-of-state students face a 4.2 percent increase and will now pay $33,656.More >>