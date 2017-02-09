Jury reconvenes to determine verdict in Richmond officer's murder trial

Police are investigating, after they say a person was stabbed in North Chesterfield. Officers say they got a call from the victim around 12:40 Saturday afternoon, the 2700 block of Goolsby Avenue. The victim was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers say there's no threat to the public, although they couldn't elaborate. If you have any information that can help police, call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.More >>
Police are investigating, after they say a person was stabbed in North Chesterfield. Officers say they got a call from the victim around 12:40 Saturday afternoon, the 2700 block of Goolsby Avenue. The victim was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers say there's no threat to the public, although they couldn't elaborate. If you have any information that can help police, call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.More >>
Genene Arnold says a man claiming to own a roofing company, offered to fix a leak two weeks ago. However, after Arnold paid the man, she says nothing was actually repaired.More >>
Genene Arnold says a man claiming to own a roofing company, offered to fix a leak two weeks ago. However, after Arnold paid the man, she says nothing was actually repaired.More >>
An off-campus fight between juveniles on Thursday sparked a police presence at Clover Hill High School on Friday. And while police were at the school, two "unrelated" altercations broke out.More >>
An off-campus fight between juveniles on Thursday sparked a police presence at Clover Hill High School on Friday. And while police were at the school, two "unrelated" altercations broke out.More >>
It is snake season, as the reptiles are warming up and making moves, migrating to their summer homes.More >>
It is snake season, as the reptiles are warming up and making moves, migrating to their summer homes.More >>
The man charged with a hate crime in Chesterfield is described as "paranoid and delusional," according to court records, and is "apparently on suicide watch."More >>
The man charged with a hate crime in Chesterfield is described as "paranoid and delusional," according to court records, and is "apparently on suicide watch."More >>