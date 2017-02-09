Missing Midlothian teen last seen leaving hotel

Police say that a 16-year-old girl from Midlothian hasn't been seen since Feb. 4.

A missing persons Facebook page says Zoe Miller was last seen leaving a Best Western on Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield. Police say she was seen leaving the hotel with a group of girls.

Miller is not believed to be in any immediate danger.

Miller is 5'5" tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and dyed red hair.

Anyone with information about Miller can call Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251.

