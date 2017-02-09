Bob Costas steps away from hosting Olympics

Longtime NBC broadcaster Bob Costas is handing the Olympic torch over to Mike Tirico next year.

Costas, who has hosted 11 Olympics between the Summer and Winter Games since 1992, made the announcement official Thursday morning.

"It has been both a privilege and an incredible personal and professional experience to have been part of NBC’s Olympic coverage all these years,'' Costas said in a statement on today.com. "It’s been a wonderful run, but I just felt now was the right time to step away and I’m grateful that NBC left that decision to me."

The 2018 Winter Olympics get under way on Feb. 9 in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Tirico, who used to work for ESPN, joined NBC in 2016 and was the daytime host of NBC's coverage of the Olympics in Rio. He has also hosted NFL coverage on NBC, and the U.S. Open and Ryder Cup.

"The level and longevity of Bob’s tenure have left an indelible mark on American television and the Olympic Games," Tirico said in a statement. "I am honored to call him a friend, humbled by this opportunity, and thankful to the many people who have helped make this possible."

Costas, who has been with NBC nearly 40 years, will continue to serve in multiple roles with NBC Sports and NBC News, according to today.com.

