Department of Public Works apologizes for trash pickup delays

Crews are adding an extra trash pickup day this week in Richmond. (Source: NBC12)

Richmond's Department of Public Works has apologized to residents after trash collection was delayed this week.

Officials say the department is adding an additional day of trash collection to get back on schedule.

Residents who did not have trash collected Wednesday will have it picked up on Thursday. Residents who are missed on Thursday will have their trash picked up Friday.

Residents who did not have their trash picked up earlier this week will also have a pickup day on Friday.

"This interruption in service without notification should not have occurred and the Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this has caused our residents," the Department of Public Works said in a news release.

