Power restored to most customers in Richmond as winds whip through Central VA

Hundreds of Dominion Energy customers were without power Thursday afternoon after a cold front moved through Central Virginia, bringing high winds.

There were reports Thursday morning of downed trees on Allen and Broad streets in Richmond, and downed power lines on Three Chopt Road in Henrico.

Dominion reported more than 1,500 outages in the Richmond area early Thursday afternoon. The number was less than 100 at 5:30 p.m.

In Hanover, the sheriff's office said on Facebook just after 8 a.m. that Lee Davis Road at Mechanicsville Turnpike and Lee Davis Road at Lee Park Road were closed due to a downed power line.

Winds gusted to above 40 mph at Richmond International Airport just before sunrise. Winds were expected to be around 20 mph all day.

The power outage had one family living near Maymont Park extremely worried, because their father is on dialysis and relies on an oxygen tank.

"He got three tanks in there, but by 9 o clock tonight, them tanks will be empty, and if the power ain't on, we're going to have to call emergency," said Raymond Harris Jr.

It's an area that Dominion Virginia says has always had issues.

"I've been living out here on this street, with my sister, she's taking care of my father for maybe six months, and the power been out 30 times," said Harris Jr.

Dominion Virginia says there are a variety of reasons, including branches falling because of the number of trees, equipment failure and even animals getting into the equipment.

Crews are working quickly to restore power to everyone. They also want to remind people there are downed power lines in the area - people need to stay away from those lines. Don't even drive over it. It can be dangerous.

