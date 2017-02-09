Pizza delivery driver robbed in Hillside Court

The Richmond Police Department says two teens robbed a pizza delivery driver Wednesday night in Hillside Court.

Police say the teens ran up to the driver, pulled out a knife and demanded money.

The teens fled on foot once they got some cash.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

