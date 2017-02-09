NOW ON NBC12: Winds pick up as temperatures fall; snow possible - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NOW ON NBC12: Winds pick up as temperatures fall; snow possible

(WWBT) -

Andrew Freiden and Megan Wise are tracking rain moving out of Central Virginia, as well as who could see snow on Thursday. They'll also have a look at how windy it will get. 

Also Thursday morning, Colleen Quigley has the latest on an investigation into a deadly Wednesday night fire in Henrico. 

And Allison Norlian has a look at how a Petersburg Middle School could reopen after closing less than a year ago. 

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly