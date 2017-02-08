Virginia Union alum Charles Oakley thrown out of NBA game, arrested

Charles Oakley was thrown out of the Knicks home game and arrested on Feb. 8. (Source: ESPN)

A live television audience watched as a former local college basketball star was ejected from the seats of an NBA game Wednesday night.

Virginia Union alum Charles Oakley was the center of quite a skirmish in the stands during the Knicks home game against the Clippers in New York -- to the point where the former NBA great was escorted out of the arena and arrested.

Oakley was seen shoving a uniformed police officer and Madison Square Garden security guards. He was forcibly removed from the area, at one point with about 15 security guards around him.

The former Panther was taken under arrest and handcuffed once in the tunnel. Team president Phil Jackson tried to calm Oakley down for several minutes, while Oakley continued shouting about Knicks owner James Dolan, who he has been very critical of to the point that Dolan won't even meet with him.

"Charles Oakley came to the game tonight and behaved in a highly inappropriate and completely abusive manner," the Knicks said in a statement. "He has been ejected and is currently being arrested by the New York City Police Department. He was a great Knick, and we hope he gets some help soon."

Oakley played for the Knicks from 1988 to 1998, helping them to the NBA finals. His playing days at Virginia Union spanned from 1981 to 1985.

