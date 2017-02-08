U.S. Marshals: Dangerous, violent criminal 'Gucci' may be hiding out in Richmond

U.S. Marshals say they are tracking a dangerous and violent criminal who may be in the Richmond area.

Josiah Wyche a.k.a. "Gucci" is on the run and wanted in connection to a double shooting in the city.

Investigators say in the early morning hours of Nov. 14, the 20-year-old and his crew were in the area of 31st and T streets.They came to settle an argument that had started the day before.

"He and three others, all armed, paid a visit to these two and opened up, shooting two of them," said Kevin Connolly with the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

One of the victims was gunned down while trying to get away.

"One of the men, who was shot in the back with a shotgun, was an older gentleman. He fled, tripped, fell down and they shot him in the back," said Connolly.

The other victim was shot three times with a handgun.

"...and barely made it through surgery," said Connolly.

Both victims survived. Gucci is the last suspect still on the run.

"This is how they decided to handle it, you know, 'get your boys together, let's go show them.' Unfortunately, that's the common trend nowadays. They just jump right to the gun," said Connolly.

Investigators believe that Gucci is still in the Richmond area.

"Typically, they're with different girls, buddies. This is how they roll. They are kind of nomads, so it makes it difficult to put them down," said Connolly.

Gucci has two last known addresses in the East End: the 1700 block of 29th Street and a few blocks away in the 2900 block of Kane Street. Both addresses are close to where the double shooting took place.

"If this is how you settle a disagreement, he's definitely a danger to society," said Connolly. "People like this they have just total disregard for human life."

Investigators are looking for your help to get Gucci off the streets.

"Where he is, what he's rolling around in car-wise, girlfriends, hotels," said Connolly. "If anyone knows where Gucci is, give us a call. We can probably come up with a reward as well."

Court records show Gucci was recently charged with drug possession and driving without a license.

Your anonymous tip to the U.S. Marshals could lead to a cash reward. If you can help get Josiah "Gucci" Wyche off the streets, call the 24-hour tip line at 1-877-WANTED-2.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12