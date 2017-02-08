Petersburg firefighters to take over hydrant maintenance

Major changes are coming to Petersburg in an effort to better keep both residents and firefighters safe.

For more than a decade, no one was maintaining the city's fire hydrants. Just last month, a fatal fire proved challenging when a nearby hydrant wouldn't start.

Wednesday, a notice came via an internal memo from the interim fire chief to his entire department. It says instead of relying on the city to inspect fire hydrants, firefighters will do it.

For Assistant Fire Marshall Marlow Jones, this is a serious problem.

"These are people's lives at stake … I've run into problems where you try to turn it on with your hydrant wrench and it's just spinning, no pressure," he said.

More than two dozen fire hydrants across Petersburg need to be repaired.

"It's very concerning. … One of them out of service is too many," Jones said.

It got to the point even firefighters were fed up. The union in Petersburg took to Facebook, pleading for neighbors to get involved by contacting city leaders to ask for help.

Now, the Petersburg Fire Department will assume the task of inspecting the city's hydrants instead of the city's Public Works Department.

It's a task firefighters used to perform years ago.

"We got time to do that. You imagine, we're in the station 24 hours … we can take the first half of every day and just take street-by-street and mark the hydrants off, what's working, what's not working," Jones added.

He is applauding the change not just for the public's safety, but also for those who place their lives on the line every day.

"No one's looking at these firefighters who are going into these houses … (when) I hear on the radio we don't have water coming to you. I need to get out and we probably won’t be able to get out," Jones said.

A city spokesperson says the former city manager knew at least 10 hydrants needed to be replaced but didn't approve taking action.

Since the city began taking a closer look,1,500 hydrants have now been inspected and 18 have been repaired.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12