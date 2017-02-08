HCA Neighborhood Health Watch: Atrial fibrillation

The topic today in Neighborhood Health Watch is atrial fibrillation. AFib is a quivering or irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications. Doctors say at least 2.7 million Americans are living with AFib.

There's a significant link between age and the increased risk for hypertension and heart failure in women. What's scary, some people may not even know they have AFib because oftentimes you may not experience any symptoms.

Dr. Barnett Gibbs with Henrico Doctors’ Hospital says, "If you do have symptoms, or if you are concerned at all, the best thing you can do is to go to a medical professional as quickly as you can - either your own physician or to the emergency room - in order to be evaluated. A simple EKG or even feeling one’s pulse, you might be able to recognize if you are in irregular rhythm."

Dr. Gibbs goes on to say the link to age is significant and women are most at risk.

"Sadly, you're right with stroke risk. Women and the elderly are at higher risk for strokes. People with hypertension are at higher risk for stroke. People with heart failure are at higher risk for a stroke."

Dr. Gibbs says blood thinners are the best way to lower your risk. Nothing is 100 percent, he says, but blood thinners and a healthy lifestyle are your best options.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12