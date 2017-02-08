Woman found dead in Highland Springs house fire identified

One person died after a house fire in the Highland Springs area on Wednesday night.

The fire happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of A P Hill Avenue. Crews arrived and found heavy fire on the first floor of a one-and-a-half story, single-family home.

Crews were told that there may have been someone in the home, so they quickly pushed through to search for any victims. They found 53-year-old Tammie Lubold inside the home, but she had already succumbed to her injuries. No one else was found inside.

Investigators say the home was a rental home and the occupants were the renters.

The fire was under control in 45 minutes. No word on the cause of the fire at this time, but Henrico Fire expects the investigation to take several days.

