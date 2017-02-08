Father charged after unlicensed teen crashes on Chippenham Pkwy

The father of a 15-year-old boy is facing charges after a crash on Chippenham Parkway on Wednesday.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. near Belmont. Police say the teen was driving without a license with two teenage girls. He ran off the road, lost control and flipped the vehicle several times.

The passengers suffered minor injuries in the crash. The teen has been charged with reckless driving and his father will be charged too for allowing him to drive without a license.

