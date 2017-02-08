Family searching for Richmond woman who disappeared 9 months ago

A Richmond woman disappeared nine months ago, and police are now asking for your help to find her.

Melanie Davis was last seen on May 28, 2016, in the 3000 block of Woodrow Avenue.

"Ms. Davis has been away from her loved ones for nearly nine months," said Detective William Thompson. "It’s possible she may be in another jurisdiction, even another state. We hope the public may provide any tips or information that may assist us with reuniting Ms. Davis with her family."

Davis is 5’9" and weighed about 170 pounds. Police say she has a "tattoo of vines on her lower back and several burn marks on her neck and shoulders."

If you have any information about Davis, call Det. Thompson at (804) 646-3925 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12