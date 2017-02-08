Virginians hit hard as flu continues to spread

A health warning from doctors: the number of flu cases is way up in the Commonwealth. That's why they're urging you to get the vaccine right now.

Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the flu has been deadly.

Thousands have rushed to pharmacies for vaccines in the past few weeks.

"Several thousand, several thousand this year already," said Wendy Bare, describing the number of vaccines administered at the Buford Road Pharmacy this flu season, which typically lasts from October to May.

Getting the flu vaccine is a personal decision many families are divided on. Sam Matherly has three children under five years old and says none of them have gotten the shot or the flu.

"We haven't had any issues with it," she said. "I have kids and they're not in daycare and we have a pretty small church and they haven't picked it up at the park or anything like that."

For Jenna Swanson, it's very important to make sure her daughter Melissa May gets the vaccine.

"She has asthma, so if she gets it, she'll be in the hospital," said Swanson.

Swanson says her daughter caught the flu at six months old.

"We got it last year and she was in the hospital for a week," said Swanson.

Dr. Gayle Smith with Partners in Pediatrics says she pushes all of her patients to roll up their sleeve. She says everyone is susceptible, but children under two years old and the elderly are the most at risk.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, the flu is now widespread in the Commonwealth. Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says so far this flu season, 15 people under 18 years old have died from the flu.

"The peak of influenza is expected in the coming week or two," said Dr. Smith.

She says prevention is key, and the vaccine this year is actually a good match to the flu strains in your neighborhood right now.

"If your child is sick, you need to keep your child at home," said Dr. Smith. "A child with a fever should not be around other children, sharing the germs. Good hand washing goes without saying."

Doctors say it isn't too late to get the vaccine right now. You can trace cases of the flu not just where you live but also across the country on this website flunearyou.org.

Patient First recommends these tips in order to prevent spreading or getting the flu:

Wash your hands often, especially after coughing, sneezing, and wiping or blowing your nose.

Use paper tissues when wiping or blowing your nose and throw them away after use.

Cough into a tissue or the inside of your elbow instead of into your bare hand.

Avoid touching your nose, mouth, and eyes as germs enter the body through these openings.

Stay home if you have flu symptoms until you are fever-free without fever medicine for 24 hours.

Avoid close contact with sick people.

Stay away from crowds, if possible.

Get a flu shot. Fast Track Flu Shots are available at Patient First with little or no wait.

