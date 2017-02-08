Man offering lawn services robs Richmond woman at gunpoint

Police are searching for a suspect who posed as someone offering lawn services. (Source: Richmond Police)

Richmond police detectives are searching for a man who they say offered lawn services before robbing a woman at gunpoint.

Officers were called to a robbery at 11:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Newman Road, located near Williamsburg and Government roads.

A woman told police a man knocked on her front door to offer lawn services. When she opened the door, she told police he brandished a handgun, went into her home, took money that was left on a table and left.

The suspect is a black man in his late teens or early 20s. He's 5'5" tall with a slight build. He wore a Nike-branded dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with white lettering on the front.

Police released video taken the day before the incident at a nearby address which they say shows a man they believe is the suspect.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

