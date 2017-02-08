Jury to reconvene Thursday in case of Richmond officer on trial for murder

After two-and-a-half hours of deliberation, the jury in the case of a Richmond police officer charged with the murder of an 18-year-old in Chesterfield was dismissed for the evening.

The jury began deliberations around 4 p.m. Wednesday after more than two days of testimony. The jury of eight men and six women will determine if David Cobb is guilty of murder after he shot and killed Paterson Brown Jr. in October 2015. Cobb maintains the deadly shooting was done in self-defense.

On Wednesday, the focus centered around training for police officers, with expert witness Michael Musselwhite of the Richmond Police Department. Musselwhite was grilled by both sides over the proper protocol for officers and was questioned about the training those officers go through.

He explained that twice a year, Richmond police officers go through training to build up muscle memory when faced with a potentially deadly situation. He discussed the importance of observing a suspect’s hands, which can be used to grab a weapon or assault an officer.

He also pointed out that non-compliance from a suspect is often seen as a threat.

The prosecution also questioned Musselwhite over the use of a shooting simulator, which is used to put stress on an officer in training situations.

On Wednesday afternoon, the jury witnessed four different scenarios through that shooting simulator. It was the first time such a simulator is used in a Chesterfield courtroom.

Following the simulation, Cobb's girlfriend took the stand. She works as a 911 dispatcher for the city of Richmond and described a phone call she got from Cobb on the day of the shooting. She said she picked up the phone and hear him screaming commands, yelling "stop moving" and "show me your hands" before the call d ropped.

She was in a salon nearby and began running towards the car wash. She called Cobb back and said he was crying, telling her he just shot someone. She called dispatch, saying an off-duty police officer was involved in a shooting. Cobb couldn't hold back his tears during her testimony, rubbing his eyes and hanging his head.

The initial murder trial resulted in a hung jury. The jury will continue deliberating Thursday morning.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12