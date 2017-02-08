Nearly 20 people displaced in Richmond house fire

Nearly 20 people -- including at least 10 juveniles -- were displaced by a house fire just before noon Wednesday.

Fire officials say no one was injured in the blaze in the 400 block of Byswick Lane, which is near Midlothian Turnpike and Westover Hills Boulevard.

A family member says 19 people were displaced in the fire, and that no one was at home when the fire started in the basement. Richmond fire officials say that at least 10 of those were juveniles, including two people under the age of 2.

The mother says the fire started due to a lit candle that was not fully extinguished, but investigators have yet to confirm that.

Officials say that the call initially came in for an appliance fire. It was marked under control just after 12:15 p.m.

The Richmond Fire Department posted on Twitter that the Virginia Red Cross is being called to assist those displaced by the fire. The family has been living in the house for 20 years. If you would like to help, they have set up a GoFundMe account.

Mother says 19 people in home #Nbc12 pic.twitter.com/j68DwansBr — Kelly Avellino NBC12 (@KellyAvellino) February 8, 2017

Update: The fire is now under control, no injuries/fatalities, @VARedCross requested to possibly assist with 17 individuals displaced. #RVA — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) February 8, 2017

