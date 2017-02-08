Richmond man, 26, identified as victim in Southside shooting

Police blocked off Lynhaven and Summer Hill avenues to investigate the shooting. (Source: NBC12)

Richmond police have identified the man pronounced dead after a shooting in the city's Southside on Tuesday.

Jakeem P. Johnson, 26, of Richmond, was shot in the 3000 block of Lynhaven Avenue around 4 a.m. When police arrived on the scene, they found him suffering from a gunshot wound.

Johnson was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police say a small, white vehicle was seen leaving the scene and heading towards Harwood Avenue.

Officers have not announced a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12