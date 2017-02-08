Richmond man, 26, identified as victim in Southside shooting - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

BREAKING

Richmond man, 26, identified as victim in Southside shooting

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
Police blocked off Lynhaven and Summer Hill avenues to investigate the shooting. (Source: NBC12) Police blocked off Lynhaven and Summer Hill avenues to investigate the shooting. (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond police have identified the man pronounced dead after a shooting in the city's Southside on Tuesday.

Jakeem P. Johnson, 26, of Richmond, was shot in the 3000 block of Lynhaven Avenue around 4 a.m.  When police arrived on the scene, they found him suffering from a gunshot wound.

Johnson was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police say a small, white vehicle was seen leaving the scene and heading towards Harwood Avenue.

Officers have not announced a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly