Carly Fiorina 'certainly looking at' Senate run in VA

Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina said this week that she's considering a bid to unseat Democrat Tim Kaine in 2018.

"I'm certainly looking at that opportunity," she said on the John Fredericks Show, which airs on multiple radio stations in Virginia, about running for U.S. Senate. "It's a little early to be making that decision; we're two weeks into a new administration."

The interview was first reported by CNN.

Mobile users, click here to listen to the interview.

Running against Kaine -- a former mayor of Richmond, Virginia's former governor and Hillary Clinton's running mate last year -- would be a "very, very tough race," said Fiorina, who is Hewlett-Packard's former CEO.

"I look forward to continuing to talk to the people of the Commonwealth of Virginia about things that we agree on, things that we may not yet know we agree on -- most people are pragmatic, most people have a lot of common sense," Fiorina said in the interview.

Speculation about Fiorina running for the Senate comes less than a month after radio host Laura Ingraham said she's considering running for the same seat.

Fiorina, who previously ran for Senate in her home state of California in 2010, now lives in Northern Virginia.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12